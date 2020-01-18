Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €27.20 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.96 ($31.35).

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

