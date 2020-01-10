SIKA OPENS THIRD PLANT IN INDONESIA

Sika has commenced operations at its third plant in Indonesia in a step which saw it align local production capacities with the strong demand for building materials. The new plant is in Bekasi, which is to the east of the capital city Jakarta. Two existing Sika plants were already supplying concrete admixtures and mortar products to the Indonesian construction market.

With the new plant, Sika is expanding production capacity in the Jakarta metropolitan area and ensuring it can satisfy the growing demand for construction materials in western Indonesia. This latest expansion underscores Sika‘s commitment to sustainable investments geared to offering customers the best product solutions and services on a local basis.

Mike Campion, Regional Manager Asia/Pacific: “The demand for high quality building materials is growing rapidly in Indonesia. The new factory in Greater Jakarta will enable us to significantly increase production and thereby further expand our strong position in the country‘s infrastructure and residential construction sector.”

HIGH DEMAND FOR INFRASTRUCTURE DRIVING GROWTH

Indonesia is Asia‘s fifth-largest construction market and is characterized by rapid population growth and increasing urbanization. The construction sector is receiving considerable impetus from major investments in transportation, energy, and water infrastructure, as well as in residential and commercial properties. The government‘s National Strategic Projects alone comprise an investment volume equivalent to just under CHF 320 billion. Estimates put average growth in the construction industry at close to 7% for the next ten years.





