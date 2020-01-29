Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SLN opened at GBX 372 ($4.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 387.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 295.05. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

