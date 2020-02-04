Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Silgan by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Silgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

