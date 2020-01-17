Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

SLGN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 9,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. Silgan has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 10.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?