Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SILC opened at $35.60 on Friday. Silicom has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $270.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SILC. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicom by 285.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

