Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Earnings Results

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicom updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Silicom stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.96. 1,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,935. The firm has a market cap of $275.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silicom has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILC. BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

