Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 4,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Silicom has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $266.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,631 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

