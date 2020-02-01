Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Silicom has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.73%. Silicom’s quarterly revenue was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Silicom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

