Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $119.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $120.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

