Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57 to $0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $209 million to $219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.46 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.71.

SLAB traded down $15.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,666. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

