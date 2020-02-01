Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Down 13.3% After Earnings Miss

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s share price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $102.15 and last traded at $102.76, approximately 1,764,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 483% from the average daily volume of 302,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.50.

The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 234.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.60.

About Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

