Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $119.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLAB. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

