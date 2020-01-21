Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $51.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,829 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 197,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,621 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 371,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $49.79. 205,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,430. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

