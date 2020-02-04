Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

