Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €74.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.86 ($87.04).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Siltronic stock traded up €3.02 ($3.51) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €93.12 ($108.28). 171,331 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €87.10 and its 200-day moving average is €73.98. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?