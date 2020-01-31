Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €101.85 ($118.43) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.72 and its 200-day moving average is €75.96. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

