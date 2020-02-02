Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €92.00 ($106.98) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.00 ($89.53).

Siltronic stock opened at €97.68 ($113.58) on Friday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is €90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.14.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

