Silver Bear Resources (TSE:SBR) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Silver Bear Resources Inc. (TSE:SBR)’s stock price fell 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, 143,657 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 58,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $94.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Silver Bear Resources Company Profile (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

