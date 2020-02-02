Silver Chef (ASX:SIV) Trading Down 0.8%

Silver Chef Limited (ASX:SIV)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.64 ($0.45) and last traded at A$0.64 ($0.45), approximately 39,643 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.64 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.64.

About Silver Chef (ASX:SIV)

Silver Chef Limited engages in the rental and financing of commercial equipment in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It offers equipment rental and financing solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the hospitality industry, such as coffee shops, takeaway stores, independently owned restaurants, and franchises.

