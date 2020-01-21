Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.55

Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) hit a new 52-week high on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$1.55 ($1.10) and last traded at A$1.54 ($1.09), with a volume of 10119945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.54 ($1.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.16.

About Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

