Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33, approximately 205,702 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 366,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

