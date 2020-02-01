Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 4th (OTCMKTS:SSPKU)

Silver Spike Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SSPKU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 4th. Silver Spike Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 8th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of SSPKU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,560,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?