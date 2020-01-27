SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $7.49 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 4,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

