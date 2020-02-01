SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, 129,946 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 58,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

SBOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.59. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 144.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

