Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$36,550.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$36,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,841,304.04.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 900 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.32, for a total transaction of C$6,588.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total transaction of C$20,940.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.69.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?