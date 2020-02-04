Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$65.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.77 million.

SVM opened at C$6.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.91. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$36,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,841,304.04. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$227,073.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,900 shares of company stock valued at $743,923.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing