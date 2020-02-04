Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Silvercrest Asset Management Group an industry rank of 17 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 70.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.59. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.85 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.20%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

