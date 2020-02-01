Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

TSE:SIL opened at C$8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Silvercrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.59.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01).

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

