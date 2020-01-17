SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 8,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,945. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,336,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after buying an additional 272,523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,998,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 151,199 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,943,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

