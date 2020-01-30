Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Issues Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,759. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings