SimiGon (LON:SIM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.46

Shares of SimiGon Ltd. (LON:SIM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $7.05. SimiGon shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $3.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.44.

About SimiGon (LON:SIM)

SimiGon Ltd. develops learning, training, and simulation technologies and applications for defense and civilian applications worldwide. The company offers SIMbox, a PC-based software platform for creating, modifying, managing, and deploying simulation-based content for various domains, such as training, research and development, operations analysis, and entertainment.

