Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 29.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,281. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

