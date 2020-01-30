Simmons First National Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,555,000 after buying an additional 245,990 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the period. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

