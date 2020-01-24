Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 862,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,694. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

