Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 494,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,680. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Simmons First National by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Simmons First National by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

