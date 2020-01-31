Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 11,480,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $136.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average of $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

