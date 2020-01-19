Simon Property Group Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $14.27 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $14.27 per share for the year.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $147.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.11. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $142.40 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,940,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,343 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,216,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,941,000 after purchasing an additional 283,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 115.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,268,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,613 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

