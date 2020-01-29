Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.96

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $141.96 and last traded at $142.55, with a volume of 29666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $151.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

