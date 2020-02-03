Simon Property Group (SPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) will be announcing its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE SPG opened at $133.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.27 and a 200-day moving average of $150.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $132.86 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?