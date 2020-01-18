Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WINR opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 399.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

