Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $30.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 112,918 shares of company stock worth $2,741,204. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

