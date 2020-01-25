Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.23. 1,322,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,155. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer purchased 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo purchased 16,330 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth $203,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

