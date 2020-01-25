Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.13), approximately 5,907 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 million and a P/E ratio of 33.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.97.

About Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

