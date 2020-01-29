Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Update

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:SSD traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,628. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

