Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of SSD stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.67. 285,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

