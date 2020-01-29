Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells $798,240.00 in Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.36 million, a PE ratio of 67.90 and a beta of -0.41. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 507,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 532.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 154,031 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,558,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $1,773,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

