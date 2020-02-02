Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 86,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.81 million, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of -0.41.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $798,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,922,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 56,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

