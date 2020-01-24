Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SLP. ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.71. 64,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.88 million, a PE ratio of 67.02 and a beta of -0.41. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,063,918 shares in the company, valued at $169,388,057.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 44.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

