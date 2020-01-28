SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Short Interest Update

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SINA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,743,000 after buying an additional 398,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SINA by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

SINA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.35. SINA has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.76 million. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SINA will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SINA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

